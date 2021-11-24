A careful analysis of the prices of the iPhone 13 line brings us historical data on its devaluation

Oddly enough, they have already passed two months since the release of the iPhone 13: Pro, Pro Max, “Normal” and mini and there are many people who every day buy the latest model of Apple iPhone.

When we decide to buy an Apple product, we often look at the official website if we are a few days or weeks after it has been launched. But if the months have passed and we know that Apple products they don’t usually go down never price on its official website, we usually go to other websites to see slightly better prices.

Well, if this was your idea, we bring you bad news: the iPhone 13 in all its line it has dropped very little your starting price.

Unprecedented news

According to a thorough investigation of SellCell the iPhone 13 line has the better retention of its value of Apple’s smartphone history based on data from 45 second-hand product vendors.

Usually during these two months they have only been devalued by 25% of its original value. If we compare it with other previous models such as the iPhone 11 line, which was devalued by 45%, or the iPhone 12 line, which was devalued by 41%, we are talking about half the devaluation.

They even talk that some iPhone 13 models they recovered their value a little after an initial drop a bit sharp. If we take the top of the range, the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1 TB of storage, has recovered 1.4% of the value since the first drop.

What factors is it due to?

According to the research there are different factors that have been able to alter these devaluations such as the shortage of components worldwide, the cuts in production added to the delay in shipments or the increase of confidence in second-hand products stores.

From what it seems it is something punctual and the prices they could go down in the following months. They even talk that the iPhone 14 would not have this devaluation if everything were correctly in world markets.

The iPhone 13 plummets in price for Black Friday

Anyway if you are looking for a new second-hand iPhone in good condition always you have to look at two or three options different and surely you can find one that fits the price you had in mind.

