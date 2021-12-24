The new ones smartphones Apple officially arrive in the country at the beginning of 2022. Find out in this note the prices of all models (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max) and their availability.

After three months of Apple making the official launch, the iPhone 13 arrives in Argentina. While you could already find the smartphone In informal businesses in the country, the four cell phone models will now be available (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max) officially. Here we tell you the prices, models and availability in the country.

According to La Nación, since MacStation, one of the main retailers officers of Manzana in Argentina, they ensure that the equipment will be available in mid-January 2022. As for prices, they confirmed that they will start from $ 269,999 for the iPhone 13 of 128 GB up to $ 534,999 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB of available storage.

Prices of all iPhone 13 models

Among the teams that enter will be all the variants of iPhone 13 (128, 256 and 512 GB), those of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (128, 256, 512 and 1TB) and those of iPhone 13 Mini (128, 256 and 512 GB).

Here we leave you the complete price list:

-iPhone 13 mini at $ 234,999, $ 269,999 and $ 334,999 for 128, 256 and 512 GB.

-iPhone 13 at $ 269,999, $ 299,999 and $ 369,999 for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

-iPhone 13 Pro at $ 334,999, $ 369,999, $ 434,999 and 499,999 for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB respectively.

-Pro Max at $ 369,999, $ 399,999, $ 469,999 and 534,999 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions.

As it is not manufactured in Tierra del Fuego, the iPhone “It is tariffed at 16% and has an internal tax of 20.48%, which makes it more expensive than any other high-end equipment in Argentina, which has some benefit in importing or assembling locally”, He commented Diego kravetz from MacStation to The nation.

What’s more, Kravetz added: “Getting the product to import is not easy and it has to be financed internally, despite credit difficulties. All this added to the global shortage of equipment in the technological field. But the truth is that we are proud to be able to have them in the country despite many factors, and luckily, we did not have any government restriction to import them “.

For now, MacStation was the only one that announced official prices and gives the possibility of a direct purchase from the premises, the online sale or its official store in MercadoLibre with sale approved by Manzana.

However, there are always other options for getting the latest from the Manzanita company. One is the unofficial way, where many times the prices tend to be more expensive or vary a lot, since they depend on the reseller and / or the stock. While the other is to get the North American version of the equipment you want through purchasing systems abroad, where you have to wait for the shipment from the United States and then the entire customs process.

As he iPhone 13 Like the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max They have upgrades to their 6.7 or 6.1-inch screen and come with 120 Hz refresh rate, an A14 Bionic processor, increased storage capacity, and camera enhancements.

Share it with whoever you want