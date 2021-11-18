Amazon has a limited supply of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, you have to take advantage of it.

Amazon is getting ahead of Black Friday and has The iPhone 12 on sale, both the normal model and the mini. These are two great devices, very similar to the iPhone 13 and that cost considerably less money, especially if we take advantage of discounts like this.

iPhone 12 for 759 euros

Know more: iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a official price of 809 euros and right now it can be yours for 50 euros less. We have the iPhone 12 available at this price in various colors such as White or the Black. A great opportunity to get hold of it.

iPhone 12 mini for 599 euros

Know more: iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini has an even more important discount going down to 90 euros its price right now. The official price of the iPhone 12 mini is 689 euros, and it is a device ideal for those who want power and contained size. You also have the iPhone 12 mini available with a discount in the popular color Blue.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12, what has changed?

IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini specifications

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini share the vast majority of internal specifications, they practically only differ in the size of the screen and the battery, that there is some other difference.

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels and 5.4 inches and 2,340 by 1,080 pixels for the mini.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels and 5.4 inches and 2,340 by 1,080 pixels for the mini. Protection Ceramic Shield , more resistant than any other smartphone glass.

, more resistant than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and high-quality streaming.

for ultra-fast downloads and high-quality streaming. Processor A14 Bionic , the fastest chip in a smartphone.

, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual chamber system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. Face ID , the most advanced facial recognition assured in the world.

, the most advanced facial recognition assured in the world. IP68 water resistance , 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

, 6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory compatibility MagSafe , which dock easily and allow for faster wireless charging.

, which dock easily and allow for faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

The iPhone 12 is still highly recommended devices, especially if we find them at these prices. Apple continues to sell them officially since they are practically identical to the new iPhone 13.

