A discount of up to 200 euros on the new iPad M1 11 and 12.9 inches, one of those offers that can not be missed.

Apple went completely crazy and decided to include the powerful M1 chip in your iPad Pro Next-gen, the same chip that Macs now use in an iPad. And now, you can get the new iPad Pro with M1 chip at a low price thanks to a limited offer on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, the price drops 100 and 200 euros respectively.

iPad Pro M1 with up to 200 euros discount

The new ones iPad Pro are absolutely amazing. Thanks to the M1 chip and its integrated 8 GB RAM, we have devices that are identical to a MacBook. The power of the new iPad Pro makes them real computers, and now they can be yours at a significant discount.

The official price of the 11-inch iPad Pro is 879 euros, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts from 1,199 euros. Now you can take them home with a discount of 100 and 200 euros respectively.

The offer comes to us from the Spanish store TuImeiLibre, a fully trusted online store. They are devices completely new and sealed, which come from the manufacturer and which offer two years warranty. Yes indeed, only 24 hours left to take advantage of this discountAfter that, the iPad Pro m1 will return to its original price.

IPad Pro M1 Specifications

The iPad Pro M1 has nothing to envy a computer, it is without a doubt the most powerful tablet on the market. These are its specifications:

Edge-to-edge 11 or 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color gamut (P3).

M1 processor with Neural Engine.

Two rear cameras: 12MP wide angle, 10MP ultra wide angle.

LiDAR scanner.

TrueDepth front camera system with ultra wide angle and Centered Framing

Face ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.

Four studio-quality speakers and five microphones.

Up to 10 hours of autonomy.

USB-C Thunderbolt / USB 4 connector to connect monitors, docks and external drives, to charge the iPad and connect accessories.

Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers.

