The new iPads will arrive with the MagSafe system in 2022

MagSafe technology was taken over by Apple and has been a success since its launch with the iPhone 12. Over time this unique feature was adapted to the next generation of the iPhone and the new MacBook. Will it be time to bring it also the iPad?

MagSafe is the charging system for Apple devices based on the magnetic connection. This has allowed not only to carry out the charges in a better wired or wireless way, it has also been used to offer new possibilities in accessories.

With all this, the idea that it can reach the iPad and expand the possibilities of this device thanks to its benefits are real and even necessary.

Mac’s MagSafe system coming to iPad

Analyst and leaker Mark Gurman has said for Bloomberg that the company is working on a MagSafe system for the next iPad Pro. Without being certain which of the two options would arrive with this novelty, whether the cable integrated in the new line of MacBook Pro 2021 or the adherence implemented in the new iPhones, the expert mentions that iPad could evolve with this feature.

However, the MagSafe charging version for Mac is the most viable, as it would offer the possibility of having greater security in the wired connection and thus avoiding accidents from unexpected causes. In addition, it would add new possibilities with a second port for the connection of accessories, managing to maintain one power port and one data port.

It will not take long to discover the surprise that Apple has prepared for the arrival of MagSafe charging on the iPad, because it is expected to be incorporated into the new 2022 models.

At the moment, the iPad continues to triumph, and is the number 1 tablet in Europe confirming its leadership against its competitors. Also, an update on the Pro and Mini versions is expected during the first months of next year, this is where the arrival of this MagSafe system could surprise.

