the iPad moves more than half of the market

Analysts Strategy Analytics have wanted to carry out estimates on sales for the first quarter of 2021 and they have concluded that Apple’s iPad products have dominated the tablet market sector once again.

According to the analysis published by the analysts at Strategy Analytics, the iPad product family has become 59% of the market share of the sale of tablets during the first quarter. That means that more than half of the tablets that have been sold in the first months of 2021 are from Apple.

The data has not revealed any surprises for the experts in the field, in fact the Apple iPad also led the general sales of the year 2020. But the analysis leaves us with some other curiosity, for example we know that the tablet market has grown 33% with respect to the same period of the previous year.

Detailing the data on the sale of tablets in the first quarter of 2021

As you can see in the statistical graph that we will share below, Apple has positioned itself as the leading company in the tablet sales sector with 59% of sales. On the other hand, Intel has 14% and Qualcomm 10%. Data is based on application processor (AP) revenue.

It is also interesting to add that in total there has been an income of $ 761 million through the first quarter of 2021. Economic data that speaks very well about the return to normality and the financial recovery of this technology sector with respect to the crisis that the health situation has generated. What do you think about the Strategy Analytics market analysis? Have you bought a new iPad recently?