IPad Air is discounted. And no, it is not the first time it has happened and probably not the last. However, some of their sales are very prominent and with very little stock, perhaps it could be the perfect opportunity to get one if you are in a hurry. Right here we will tell you everything you need to know about it.
What discounts does this iPad Air have?
Is in Amazon where, once again, we find this fourth generation iPad Air at a very tempting price. All this, as always, with 2 years warrantycovered by Apple during the first and Amazon itself during the second. And apart from that with full assurance that they are completely new and original, even having a return period of 30 days.
The sales they have at the time of publishing this post are the following, although we advise you to check through the link that we leave later what is the level of stock that each model has:
- WiFi versions:
- 64GB storage:
- Silver color: 70 euros discount
- Pink colour: 50 euros discount
- Blue or green color: 15 euros discount
- Space gray color: 24 euros discount
- 256 GB of storage:
- Green color: 80 euros discount
- Pink colour: 65 euros discount
- Space Gray or Silver Color: 42 euros discount
- Color blue: 13 euros discount
- 64GB storage:
- WiFi + Cellular versions:
- 64GB storage:
- Green color: 104 euros discount
- Silver, Space Gray, or Blue Color: 70 euros discount
- Pink colour: 38 euros discount
- 256 GB of storage:
- Pink colour: 67 euros discount
- Silver, green or blue color: 61 euros discount
- Space gray color: 51 euros discount
- 64GB storage:
Is it still worth it for 2022?
We already tell you many details in the analysis of this iPad Air 2020, although we believe that there are several aspects to highlight for which we believe that, even though it is almost in 2022, it is still a very interesting device.
- Screen: It is worth it that it does not have the miniLED technology that the best of the iPad Pro, but its 10.9-inch panel offers an excellent user experience, being more than suitable for multimedia content.
- Compatible accessories: all kinds of keyboards, mice and other accessories are compatible with it thanks to Bluetooth and / or its USB-C port. Now, the Apple Pencil 2 is the star accessory in terms of compatibility with this iPad.
- Performance: If you are not going to make use of the most demanding applications, with this iPad Air you will be left over in this regard, having surprising loading times and an efficiency that must be taken into account when moving through all kinds of apps and the system itself.
- Battery: The chip that mounts this device is also efficient in consumption, providing plenty of autonomy for a day of use and even more if that use is not very intensive or does not cover many hours.
- Price: It is probably one of the best value for money and the fact that it is on top of it is discounted makes it even more interesting in this section.