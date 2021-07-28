It is no longer necessary to speculate, since the Halo Infinite Tech Test Invitations. A selection of players who subscribed to the test have reported via twitter that the invitation has arrived, along with the confirmation of two very interesting things: the confirmation of the start date of the technical test and also the announcement of an event that will begin on June 28 at 11pm Spanish time where 343 will confirm all the content of the test.

In the email containing the Halo Infinite technical test invitations, it is specified that the instructions to access the test will arrive in a later email. All in all, it seems that there will only be good news for Halo fans, who are closer than ever to seeing a new installment of the franchise.

Halo Infinite Tech Test Invitations

It had recently been speculated that the Halo Infinite technical test would be this week, and as officially confirmed by Halo Way Point, the first test will begin on July 29 and end on August 1. It is very likely that there will be future tests, and that more players will be invited to these. So if you signed up for the Halo Infinite tech test and haven’t received your invitation yet, there is still a chance that it will arrive in the future.

It will be interesting for everyone fans watch the official broadcast in which all the details will be revealed of this first test. The streaming will be done via the official Halo channels in Youtube Y Twitch.