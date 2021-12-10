The internet reacts to the cancellation of Cowboy Bebop

Yesterday it was announced that the live action series of Cowboy bebop Netflix had been canceled after just one season. This was something that many already saw coming, but even so it is still a surprise for the few fans of this adaptation. Thus, the internet, and as always happens, it has already reacted to this information.

Around the world we see comments from users who were not surprised by this revelation. But nevertheless, there are also those who are sad, since the performances of the main actors were quite good. This is what internet users in Japan and the West have commented on the matter:

“Live action adaptations are not necessary.” “It’s because there was an old man in disguise. There was nothing attractive. “ “They canceled Cowboy BeBop on netflix …”

They canceled Cowboy BeBop on netflix…. pic.twitter.com/vSun8CupYP – LinaNDA (@Lina_NDA_) December 10, 2021

“Sad that #CowboyBebop has been canceled. What is really the point of investing time in something else? Apparently, if it’s not perfect and universally loved from the start, we just throw it away. “

Sad the #CowboyBebop has been canceled. What’s really the point in investing time in anything anymore? Apparently if it’s not perfect and universally loved from the start, we just bin it. – Andrew Leeke (@andrewleeke) December 10, 2021

“There was respect [por el anime original] … You can’t take an anime as it is and adapt it to live action because there are all these uncomfortable feelings when an anime is adapted to live action ”. “The only good thing was the opening.” “I watched it because the original anime is so popular, but I got bored and turned it off.” “Uh, it really wasn’t that bad. I quite enjoyed it. “ “Cowboy Bebop canceled so quickly is a lot of fun.”

cowboy bebop getting canceled so fast is so hilarious – Cookie (@hentairacist) December 10, 2021

“Maybe if they did it in Japan it would be better … right?”

In related topics, you can check more about the cancellation of this live action adaptation here.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that Netflix is ​​not good at creating live action anime adaptations. However, where they consistently do a good job is in animated jobs, like Arcane Y Castlevania. The issue seems to be the limitations of the media.

Via: Kotaku