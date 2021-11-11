The International Space Station prepares to face an evasive maneuver to get away from the path of a hunk of space junk. This was confirmed by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, through a brief statement published this Wednesday. The decision was made because the minimum distance between the ISS and the object in question will be just over 600 meters.

The evasive action of the International Space Station has been scheduled for tonight at 20:15 UTC (21:15 in Spain). The corrective maneuver will move the modular station away from the “path” of the space debris fragment, whose approach was calculated for Friday, November 12, at 1 am (UTC).

According to Roscosmos, the piece of space junk belongs to the Chinese meteorological satellite Fengyun-1C. CNet explains that it was destroyed in 2007 as part of an anti-satellite test; and this caused the scattering of some 4 thousand pieces that are large enough to locate them.

For the evasive maneuver, the International Space Station will use the Progress MS-18 refueling ship, which is attached to its structure. Orientation and Coupling Motors will turn on for 361 seconds (just over 6 minutes), and that will give the ISS a boost of 0.7 meters per second.

With the evasive maneuver, the average altitude of the orbit of the International Space Station will increase by 1,240 meters, indicated from the Russian agency.

It is not the first time that space debris has forced us to plan maneuvers of this type. In fact, it is common for it to happen on average once a year, as long as the probability of collision is greater than 1 in 10,000.

But beyond the evasion plan itself, there are ample examples of the damage that space debris can cause on the ISS. In the middle of this year, for example, damage was detected in one of the station’s robotic arms, caused by the impact of an object. And as time goes by the concern is greaterEspecially considering that the commitment to keep the International Space Station in operation ends in 2024.