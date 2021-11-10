Digitization continues to reach one of the oldest games in the world while FIDE, the International Chess Federation, announces its plans for an NFT market. The group said the market, which will launch in late November, will be called ChessNFT.

FIDE is the first world sports federation to create its own NFT ecosystem and does so before the 2021 FIDE World Chess Championship. The event will take place at Expo 2020 Dubai from November 24 to December 16.

Last month, current world champion Magnus Carlsen won an NFT trophy on the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. A replica of the trophy was auctioned off to a fan for 6.88 ETH, and the winner also got a chance to play with Carlsen.

Digging deeper into the world of NFTs, FIDE said it hopes to “welcome a new crypto population” through the “gamification of iconic match moments, unique collectibles, chess-related art” and more.

They partnered with TON Labs, the lead developer of the FreeTON Network, renamed Everscale, to bring the ChessNFT market to life. The NFTs will use a new variation of the technology called TrueNFT, which is a product of the Everscale Network. TrueNFTs store the actual media files on the blockchain itself rather than simply linking them to disruptive content, often hosted elsewhere. The platform interface will also support the use of fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, according to the statement.

ChessNFT.com joins the list of rapidly growing NFT markets, currently led by Opensea in terms of cumulative settlement volume.

