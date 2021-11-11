Today, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has published a document, developed in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) through a global consultation exercise that involved more than 200 banks and corporations, with proposals to address the challenge of defining and setting common standards for sustainable trade and associated financing. It offers the first standardized framework of its kind and an assessment methodology to rate the sustainability profile of business transactions.

Unlike other asset classes, such as bonds, there is currently no standard that allows financial institutions to rate the performance of transactions financial business, whose global market is currently valued at $ 5 trillion annually.

The report proposes a comprehensive assessment framework It provides transparency to the sustainability credentials of the different components of a business transaction, including the buyer and seller, the nature of the goods being sold, the intent of a transaction, and the mode of transportation. This is backed by a standard definition of “sustainable trade” to ensure integrity in the application of the framework.

According to the report, the existing frameworks governing sustainable finance are not adequate to deal with the hidden complexities of international trade. For example, a single business transaction can involve up to 20 different parties, including different types of goods, services, and raw materials in multiple jurisdictions.

Additionally, although some goods are specifically not sustainable, they can sometimes be used for these purposes. The same is true in reverse when it comes to trading sustainable goods for unsustainable purposes. The framework suggested by the ICC seeks to break this complexity by recognize not only positive activities, but guide banks and corporations towards the use of best practice standards.

At the launch event, John WH Denton AO, Secretary General of the ICC commented:

“We recognize that it is imperative to ensure that international trade is a reliable vector of economic, social and environmental progress. But the difficulty of defining viable sustainability standards for cross-border trade should not be underestimated. The proposed framework aims to eliminate the inherent complexity of global value chains, establishing a standard methodology for banks and companies to reliably rate the economic, environmental and social performance of individual transactions.“

The framework takes an innovative approach by building on existing standards wherever possible, with the intention of avoiding any additional complexity for business parties and for whom activities are often less measurable in terms of sustainability.

Denton added:

“We see an extraordinary opportunity to position the commercial finance market behind global sustainability goals. But to achieve this, we must ensure that we achieve an approach that establishes a high level of sustainability and, at the same time, is capable of being implemented in the real world by banks and corporations, regardless of their size, sector or geography.. “

For this reason, they will launch the consultation exercise on the framework published today. To achieve the objectives, it seeks to unite the experience of civil society, academia and international organizations to establish that the trade framework works for people and for the planet.

