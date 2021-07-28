FIAT has unveiled the first images and details of the interior of its new American SUV. The cabin of the FIAT Pulse has been exposed. An interior that reveals the complete technological equipment that will have this SUV that is called to be the protagonist in South America.

FIAT is carrying out a major product offensive in the South American territory. And the thing is, the iconic Italian firm enjoys a good position in such relevant markets as the Brazilian or the Argentine. With the aim of consolidating this leading role and continuing to boost its sales, a new and interesting SUV has been developed, the FIAT Pulse.

The new FIAT SUV takes as a starting point one of the models that we can describe as the central pillar in its American offering, the FIAT Argo. It is supported by the new MLA platform and is called to fight a leading role in a category where competition is voracious. Especially within MERCOSUR. A model whose series production will take place in Brazil.

The interior of the new FIAT Pulse has been exposed

The interior of the new FIAT Pulse has been unveiled



To date, the brand had only shown images of the exterior. Now we have the opportunity to venture into the cockpit. And it has been unveiled the interior of the new Pulse. Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to realize that FIAT has put all the meat on the grill with this new model. The most equipped versions will boast of technological endowment. Let’s go into detail.

In the driving position we will meet a new multi-function steering wheel in sporty design

with a flat base, chrome details and a leather upholstery with contrasting stitching. In addition, among the different controls included in the steering wheel, the red button with the Sport inscription stands out.

To create a digital environment the new Pulse has been equipped with a 7 inch digital instrument cluster that offers a relevant level of customization. However, the “nerve center” of the cabin is the 10.1 inch touch screen that crowns the central console and through which we will manage the infotainment system. Both the touch screen and the climate control module are slightly oriented towards the driver.

Digitization plays an important role in the interior of the new FIAT Pulse

Buyers of the new Pulse will also be able to use the platform FIAT Connect Me which includes a whole series of online digital services. There will also be an important list of driver assistance systems. Under the hood of the new Pulse is a 1.0-liter Flex gasoline engine with three cylinders.