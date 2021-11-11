Kazakhstan’s power grid, responsible for the second largest contribution to the Bitcoin hashrate, may not be ready to handle the onboarding of many cryptocurrency miners from China and others looking to take advantage of low-cost electricity.

In a Nov.10 Reuters story, Kazakh government officials estimate that unregistered cryptocurrency miners in the country could be consuming twice as much energy as registered ones to avoid paying taxes and other fees. Collectively, all of the country’s cryptocurrency miners could be using up to 1 gigawatts, or about 8% of Kazakhstan’s total power generation capacity.

According Murat Zhurebekov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, addressing the possible pressure on the country’s electricity grid “cannot be delayed any longer.” He said authorities planned to issue a directive limiting the power consumption of unregistered miners, but did not specify how exactly they could be located.

With the exodus of cryptocurrency miners following government crackdown in China, both Kazakhstan and the United States are currently the countries responsible for the largest contributions to the hash power of Bitcoin (BTC). Major mining pools, like BTC.com, and companies like Canaan have established themselves across the border.

In June, the president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law imposing additional taxes on energy used by cryptocurrency miners who are legally operating in Kazakhstan. The law will reportedly introduce an additional rate of $ 0.00233 per kilowatt-hour, effective in January 2022.

According to data from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Kazakhstan generated more than 18% of the average monthly hashrate for the BTC network through July, while the United States contributed more than 35%. Cointelegraph reported in October that some estimates put cryptocurrency mining revenue in Kazakhstan at $ 1.5 billion over the next five years.

Keep reading: