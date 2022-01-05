The infamous Xbox controller Duke now available for Series X | S

A few months ago we told you about the plans for Hyperkin for bringing back the infamous control Duke that debuted alongside Xbox original. Now this cumbersome accessory is back to celebrate 20 years of the brand and will also be compatible with the Series X | S. And yes, you can already buy it here at Mexico.

At the time of writing, two different models are available: one in black and one in white. We don’t know if there will be more colors in the future, but we should never rule out the possibility. In our country, these controls have a price of $ 2,215 pesos each, and then we leave you the purchase links.

– Black Model

– White Model

These controls also work with the Xbox One and Windows 10, in addition to having official certification from Microsoft. We suggest not thinking about it too much as they are likely to sell out quickly.

Editor’s note: I remember that the original Duke controller was always used for the second player because of how uncomfortable it was to hold it in their hands. A hit with one of these controls did send someone to the hospital, so better not go buy it if you tend to have anger problems while playing.

Via: Amazon Mexico