In the kitchen, there are many times when you have to separate the white from the egg yolk. How to do it?

Is there anything tastier than a fried egg or a good omelette? Whole eggs are people’s favorites, but sometimes you have no choice but separate the yolk from the white.

There are many recipes that they only require the egg white. Or just the yolk.

Or maybe a person doesn’t like either of the two things. How do we separate both parts of the egg?



The most traditional way to do it is cut the egg in half, and place a piece of shell in each hand a few inches above a plate. Then we pass the yolk from one piece of shell to the other.

By the action of gravity, the white will fall to the plate and, after several transfers, the yolk will be separated from the white.

It is a method that works well, but stain quite a bit, and there are chances that the yolk breaks because the broken shell cuts, or it slips between the two fragments and ends up broken and mixed with the white.

Luckily there is an infallible trick to separate the yolk from the white. It is so simple to put into practice that even a 10-year-old girl can do it, as we can see in this video:

Is about take an empty plastic bottle, and squeeze it just above the yolk.

Releasing it will produce a suction effect that will absorb the yolk, without damaging it. It will remain inside the bottle, and we can place it on another plate, repeating the operation.

It is an extremely simple trick, and it does not fail. Pure science. It is also much faster than other methods.

Try it when you have to separate the white from the egg yolk, and surely you will not want to use anything else …