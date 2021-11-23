One of the most cumbersome elements of cleaning a kitchen are the grates that cover the burners of gas cookers. With this trick you will not only be able to leave them impeccable, you will also not have to make a single effort.

In the age of vitroceramics and induction cookers, there are still many who are reluctant to abandon their gas cookers, among other things because they defend that food tastes better.

I will not go into evaluating these types of statements, the only thing I can say is that in most restaurants, even the most famous with Michelin Star, these types of kitchens are mainly used, for a reason.

Gas cookers are the closest thing we can have at home to traditional charcoal stoves, and they have many benefits: they heat the containers faster, provide a great calorific power from the first second, they admit all kinds of pans, pots and pans. pans, and to top it all they are cheaper, especially now that the light is through the roof.

Practically everything is advantages, except for one important point: cleanliness. Gas cookers are very heavy to clean, it is unquestionable and the main reason why many have been seduced by induction or glass-ceramic systems, where you simply have to wipe the cloth and little else.

Among the complications to clean a gas stove, the most laborious thing is to clean the grates. Its size and convoluted design full of recesses make cleaning not easy at all.

At least until now, thanks to popular cleaning influencer Carolina McCauley, we have discovered an ingenious trick to clean your gas range and stove without making a single effort.

It’s very simple, you just have to immerse the rack in very hot water, you can do it in the sink (if its size allows it) or in a bathroom, and insert one or two tablets of dishwasher detergent.

Depending on the dirt and accumulated fat You have to let it act for more or less time, but the normal thing is that in about 30 minutes the fat has completely detached and the grid comes out as new.

Once out of the water, you just have to let it air dry or dry manually with a microfiber cloth. Remember that this trick to clean the grill of the gas cooker is also valid for the stove.