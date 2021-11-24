If you usually do housework, you will know that cleaning a mirror well without leaving any marks is not easy, although it has an explanation: you only need to make a couple of small changes in the way you clean the mirrors.

If you pull your hair when you can’t get your bathroom mirrors to be perfect, without traces of the passing of the cloth, welcome to the club.

Cleaning a mirror may seem like a simple thing, but in practice it is one of the most exasperating tasks in cleaning a house.

According to experts, unsuccessful attempts to clean a mirror well are mainly due to making mistakes: the cleaning cloth chosen, the way to apply the glass cleaner and the technique.

And it seems that simply by changing the way we move the cloth on the mirror we can achieve a perfect result.

But before moving on to the technique it is important to have the right cloth. The best option is a microfiber cloth, there are many who think that kitchen paper or even newspaper is the best option for cleaning mirrors.

Forget it, at most they can be an option if the surface of the mirror is very small, if it is large, they end up deteriorating and leaving marks when moistened with the glass cleaner.

Speaking of glass cleaner, the way we apply it and the amount used also affect the final result.

You can apply it directly on the mirror with a superficial spray without soaking, although it is best to do it on the cloth in small quantities, adding more if necessary.

You can use any commercial glass cleaner, although if you are looking for a homemade option to clean the mirrors cheaper and more ecological the cleaning vinegar diluted with water offers an excellent result, although there are also other homemade mirror cleaning mixtures that work very well.

With the technique in mind, you have to fold the microfiber cloth into quarters, that way you will have four clean surfaces to work with and you can flip the cloth as needed making sure you are using a clean surface as needed.

Start at the upper left corner and drag the cloth to the upper right corner, then go down and move it to the left side of the mirror, continue with this zig zag until you reach the bottom of the mirror.

This is what cleaning experts call ‘S pattern’, it sure sounds like a typical movie window cleaner.

Unlike circular movements, this way of cleaning works best because dirt and dust does not re-deposit in already cleaned areas.

Finally, check that there are no marks by looking at the mirror at an angle of about 45 degrees. If there are still any traces, use a clean corner of the cloth moistened with isopropyl alcohol to remove it. Alcohol dries very quickly and you make sure it doesn’t leave a trace.