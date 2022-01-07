The banana bread It is a very popular dessert in U.S. They say that it became a classic of the American cookbook in the 30s.

Some historians believe that the sponge cake arose due to the Great Depressionas the housewives did not want to throw away the overripe bananas (something for which it is still very useful today). Others believe it was an invention of the food industry, slaughtered in cookbooks, to promote the consumption of flour and baking powder, a product that had just hit the market.

Be that as it may, the truth is that banana bread it’s a great invention and it has many variants, as in the recipe that concerns us today, with chocolate, extracted from the Cook for the tribe recipe book, one of the popular instagramers Carolina Ferrer and Verónica Sánchez.

Although the recipe in the book is made with date sugar, Ferrer explains that it can be made perfectly with conventional sugar.

Preheat the oven to 180º, with heat up and down. Grease the cake mold with a little oil and add a thin layer of flour. In a bowl, chafa two bananas with the help of a fork until pureed. Mix the bananas with the oil, oat milk, sugar and cinnamon. Beat the mixture well. Now incorporate chemical yeast, salt, flour and cocoa powder. Beat all the ingredients with the rods until they are well integrated. Add the chocolate chips to the dough. Pour the mixture into the mold. Cut the third banana in half and place it on top of the dough, without completely sinking it. Sprinkle the rest of the chocolate chips on top for decoration. Read: between wineries, cheeses and ancestral recipes Bake the cake 40 minutes or until a knife sticks it out clean. Let it cool for about 15 minutes. Then remove the mold and let it cool completely.

Cook for the tribe. Recipes made with love

With what to accompany the chocolate banana bread

Banana bread is ideal for breakfast or a snack. Even if I have a banana it is well loaded with sugar, so it is better to eat little and occasionally. When it comes to accompanying it with something, some ice cream or cream is great for it, and I would eat it well with a coffee with milk.

