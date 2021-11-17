At the beginning of this year 2021, Lucasfilm Games surprised us with several announcements among which was the new indiana jones game which is being directed by Bethesda and developed by Machine Games, Xbox Game Studios studios, and which will undoubtedly compete with the Uncharted on PlayStation, since this long-awaited title it would be totally exclusive to Xbox.

Now, after a few months of silence, Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard has spoken about Machine Games’ new adventure title through an interview via IGN, where he has commented on several things, like that the new Indiana Jones game will have a story never seen before.

They are making the game and I am creatively involved, ”he says. “He had this original story and we have worked on it together. I am dedicating time to this story, but they are executing it and doing an incredible job. I am happy to be able to lend a hand and participate. When I serve as an executive producer on a game, I review it regularly. It is not a daily thing, I can do it once a week or once a month, depending on its condition.

At the moment we do not know much more about this long-awaited Xbox exclusive title developed by Machine Games and Bethesda, so we will have to continue waiting anxiously for new details to be revealed. Finally, we remind you that the Indiana Jones game setting may have been shown in the teaser, referring to Rome as the chosen city, among other places such as Vatican City in October 1937.