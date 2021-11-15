The iPhone of the pilot of an airplane falls to the runway in the middle of takeoff … and they recover it working.

Stories about iPhone that have survived incredible adventures we have many. From iPhones that have been traveling underwater for months to iPhones that survive falls from a plane, and of these we have several stories, including a new one that just happened at the Orlando airport, in United States.

According to a conversation of the airport operators, a pilot reported that his iPhone had been dropped during the takeoff maneuver, about 1000 feet high, or 304 meters. The iPhone fell directly onto the runway, and informed the control tower to be picked up.

I have a pilot who says he dropped his iPhone on the runway. Let’s try to find it.

An iPhone survives inexplicably

The airport operators, coordinated with the control tower, they get on the trail to try to find the iPhone of the pilot who has fallen from the plane. After a few minutes, they report that they have found it. To which the control tower responds:

It would be a good story for Apple if it turns on and works.

Immediately afterwards the operator who has found the iPhone on the track responds: “It works”. The tower asks him how broken the screen is, to which the operator responds in amazement, “it is perfect and working.” They can’t believe it from the tower.

There is no way that an iPhone that is dropped from a plane at 60 miles per hour will not break the screen. I don’t want to call you a liar, but I’ve never seen an iPhone fall from a meter and not break.

Again the operator answers that the iPhone is in perfect condition, the screen works and there are no signs of too much damage. We do not know what model of iPhone it was or if it was wearing a case, but the fact is that he survived a fall of 300 meters on the concrete of the runway.

Another amazing story of how an iPhone survives almost inexplicably. We imagine that the iPhone will be returned to the pilot, when he returns to the Orlando airport, in perfect condition.

