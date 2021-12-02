Fidel the bear has a history of mistreatment until he was finally able to live in peace

Many years ago An event happened that marked me once and for all. It was a Saturday morning and I was busy tidying up those office papers and drawers that we never have time for during the week.

I was in full swing when, suddenly, the phone rang, which surprised me as it was not the usual business hours of the environmental and animal rights foundation that I presided over at that time.

Fidel suffered a lot at the hands of a gypsy

An ex-student called me, already a veterinary doctor based in Santa Isabel, a town in the extreme west of the Pampas. With a voice laden with anguish, he told me that a gypsy had come to town with a brown bear in a wagon and that night a “show” was going to unfold at a club where people would challenge the bear in a head-on fight, with bets for money.

Needless to say, the bear Fidel, that’s the name of this animal, had been forced to participate in these shows for some time. We mobilized judges and courts in a telephone battle after business hours in the courts , in order to imprison the gypsy and take the bear from him so that he would have a better destiny. We were able to file the complaint, not only for mistreatment (whose penalty would be light and expendable) but for smuggling through a legal trick that would allow us to better meet the objectives set.

The reasoning was as follows: Brown bears are not native to our country, that is, they are either imported or born in a zoo or reserve in Argentina. . Therefore, if no import documentation is presented, it would be necessary to present a birth certificate, something like a certificate of origin.

The bear had been born in La Plata and had been sold to give circus shows

If there is no certificate of origin, it is considered contraband and then you have the right to “kidnap” the bear and send the gypsy to jail. This was done, the gypsy was imprisoned and from Santa Isabel the bear traveled to the then existing Rosario Zoo where he was received with love and support.

Fidel died a long time later in that better destiny. The intrigue remained where that bear had come from. Where was Fidel born?

A long time later, a note from an old newscast from a capital channel revealed the unknown without intending to. Fidel was born in the La Plata zoo and had a sister from the same litter named Ernestina. The names had been given by the veterinarian who attended the delivery in a clear allusion to his political preferences. Ernestina for Che and Fidel for Castro. This was stated by the professional himself in the television note.

He lived his last days at the La Plata zoo

The gypsy confessed that he had bought the bear from a certain Cutini, a very popular owner of an open zoo in the 1980s. The question remained as to how this Cutini had got hold of a bear that could not be sold.

The answer was very clear and obvious: illegal wildlife trafficking. He had bought it at the La Plata Zoo, both buyer and seller committing a flagrant crime.

The story of the Bear of Moris, albeit in part, had come true and it had been my turn, without having sought it, to be one of its protagonists.

