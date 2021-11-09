A new sample of everything that the iPhone 13 can do in terms of video recording.

In recent years, Apple has managed to turn its phones into really practical tools for video recording. From the ability to record in 4K at up to 60 FPS, to offer the ability to record video in ProRes format, it is impossible to deny that the iPhone is one of the best smartphones on the market in that regard. And, how could it be otherwise, they want to prove it, for which they have once again made use of their “daily experiments”.

In a new video that they have shared through Youtube, Apple has once again shown the capabilities of the latest iPhone. Specifically, of the iPhone 13, the most accessible models of the new generation. And without being the iPhone 13 Pro, the truth is that they are capable of offering an equally amazing experience, featured in this flashy experiment they have called “Hollywood at home.”

On this occasion, they present us with a most peculiar montage with which they convert different places into recording sets using the iPhone 13 and of all kinds of everyday objects. For example, they present the confrontation of two radio-controlled cars, or idyllic landscapes created with food. Scenes that look really good thanks to the characteristics of the cameras of the phones, as well as new features of the software such as the cinema mode, which allows you to apply a blur effect live and intelligently.

And it is that with the iPhone 13, any moment is good to leave it recorded. With the two rear cameras and the front TrueDepth sensor, we can do all kinds of productions with a really high level of quality, offering the ability to record up to HDR Dolby Vision. Now, it all depends on the story that we want to have all the technology of the most modern iPhone supporting us in our creative process.

