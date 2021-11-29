11/28/2021 at 7:36 PM CET

Gonzalo Sánchez | @GonzaloGSz

It all happened on November 8 when three police vans with 12 agents were stationed in the city of Valencia at the door of the house of Carmen Débora, an 87-year-old woman ill.

At 11:30 am he was to be evicted and the PAH activists, ready to prevent it, gathered in front of the agents. Meanwhile, she had an anxiety attack inside her apartment and had to be treated by a psychologist.

From 10 am to 3 pm, activists and police stood at the door, despite the fact that the time scheduled by the court had passed. There no one left, and Carmen Débora continued with her soul in her throat and her anxiety triggered. Each taxi tensed those present and made them turn because it could carry the judicial commission inside. But nobody came.

At stake was Carmen’s home since 1974 and on which she did not owe a single installment of her old rental rent. A court had decreed the “provisional eviction” for, supposedly, having dogs in the apartment and breaching the rental contract. Provisional because an appeal still had to be held on November 17 at the Provincial Court, but the judge did not want to wait fifteen days. To date, there is no final judgment on Carmen’s case. But she is on the street.

In the end, that November third no one came. Shortly after 3 p.m. the police left and the activists were left with fear in their bodies. The launch is open. It means that the judicial commission refused to sign the suspension act and that it could come at any time from then on in a process that raises many doubts among lawyers and activists for the right to housing.

Carmen’s lawyer told her and her daughter, Dolores Messeguer, that they would have to notify them when the lock would be changed., but for mental and physical health he recommended that the 87-year-old woman not continue at home. There was a danger that the police would stand at the door of her house to evict her without warning. So it was. On November 8, Dolores Messeguer went to the apartment to take out the few belongings that still remained and found a bolt in place. They don’t know who put it because they don’t tell them. “Imagine if that happened to my mother alone, I could not have endured it,” denounces Messeguer.

Carmen’s lawyer explains that this is the first open eviction case that she has encountered. He criticizes that he was not notified of the eviction date as specified in the Civil Procedure law. “The judge has to support something to authorize them, but it is an outrage that leaves the affected person in a terrible situation of helplessness“He explains. On the other hand, he argues that” it is necessary that they give you a date, the person has the right to be notified. It is not as if you are waiting for a delivery man who comes to bring you a package, “he complains.

House of the dead

Carmen’s case is peculiar because There is still no final judgment of the appeal, but it has already remained in the calland. If the court ruled in his favor, they would have to allow him to enter his home again, says his lawyer. Right now she lives in the houses of neighbors and friends, traveling, eating in one, sleeping in another, at 87 years old.

But, even if the house was recovered, the damage would not be fully repaired. Many old furniture has been broken when they were removed, and the house is at this point in poor condition, also due to (according to the complaint) the owner’s interest in throwing it out and not fixing anything so that the apartment was in poor condition. The house is in disrepair, the paintings and the furniture are broken. “My apartment would now be the house of the monsters “, Carmen comments. In other words, it will never be the place where she lived all her life with her late husband from whom she inherited the rental. “Come back or not, my mother’s home has already been destroyed,” explains her daughter.

It was in 2016, and by another inheritance, that of the ownership of the entire estate (the owner is a large homeowner), when the ordeal began. “The new heir turned on the light bulb and saw the opportunity to do business with room rental,” explains Dolores. Today the entire 12-story, two-ground floor farm is like this, except for another old rental house. Before with Airbnb: on the doors it said “please, close the door, and foreigners kept coming in” recalls Carmen. That was before the pandemic. Remember that at first some families rented, but the owner began to raise the rents in an abusive way and they had to leave. Now everything is shared flats. “In no time my house will also have become rooms for students,” Carmen laments.

Right now Débora only enters the 680 euros of her pension. “It’s sad but right now the only thing I can afford is a room in a shared flat.” He does not know whether or not he will get the floor back, but it does not seem to be what matters most to him. In the interview at his daughter’s house, he is staring blankly, not paying too much attention, not wanting to talk. “At my age, having to be like this …”, he says. At the end, he goes down the elevator and goes down the street at a slow pace. Today he has to eat at a friend’s house.