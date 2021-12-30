Are you a die-hard Xbox fan? So are we, and without a doubt the 20th anniversary official controller is an enjoyable collectible. Under a classic black color reminiscent of the typical Xbox 2001 controller, although with that characteristic Xbox 360 style. The most striking touch of the control in addition to its translucent upper area is undoubtedly the green characteristic of the first console.

The product carries with it the iconic Xbox symbol in green, as we knew it when it first arrived. From the hand of a totally new but 100% competitive Microsoft, the classic Xbox brings us great memories that are reflected in this anniversary remote control. This command in addition to being collectible brings some surprises, which you can take home for a price of 65 euros in the Amazon store.

The classic controller is just the design, as it maintains a functional Xbox Wireless technology, leaving the wired connection in the background. You will be able to connect via bluetooth to your computer and through Xbox pairing to your One and Series X systems. Android and iOS systems are not left aside either.

The remote allows you to change the button assignment, something quite usual if it weren’t for the fact that it has its own app for it. Despite its classic style, it comes with a textured grip and well-positioned buttons, allowing for optimal playability at all times. The control has a low energy consumption for the batteries used, calculating about 40 total hours on average in autonomy. The pairing between consoles is simple, designed for the afternoon in the armchair with friends and even for changing the system to a computer and vice versa.

The control is intended in the first instance for collectors, although it does not focus solely on it. The comfort it offers, followed by a good finish and all the functionalities that it brings as a product make it remarkable and undoubtedly eye-catching.

If you are an inveterate fan of Xbox consoles and you follow it from its inception, you will love the 20 anniversary remote control. The product is simple but modern, nostalgic but unique, and you can take it with you for only 65 euros in the Amazon store.