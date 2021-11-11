Since iOS 14.5 Maps has a function that allows us to report incidents that we find during the route. This notice, which until now was only available in the United States and China, has officially reached Spain. A feature that we enables safer driving and anticipate certain situations while we are en route.

Information with which Siri then makes decisions

The function of Reporting an Incident is very simple. While we are driving with a route configured in Apple Maps, we can inform the system of abnormal situations on the road. We can report three types of situations: an accident, danger or speed control.

The button to report incidents when you navigate with Apple Maps in Spain is now available@applesfera@eaala😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Kv6aCOd24w – Arturo Rivas (@arturorivasa) November 10, 2021

This information, duly collated from different reports, is made public in Maps so that all drivers can see it. Siri takes this information into account when planning the routeYou can even choose alternative routes if the incident information reveals a traffic jam due to a crash or similar situations.

While driving we can also ask our favorite assistant to notify us of incidents en route. This will mean that, in addition to the usual indications, Siri will inform us of the situations whose information it extracts from these reports.

Reporting an incident is really easy. Once we are en route we simply touch the button in arrow shape up to display the options, we touch on Report an issue and we choose the incidence that we want to report.

A very simple system that, thanks to the information collected, can greatly improve our driving. It is true that Siri already uses traffic conditions to decide the optimal route, but more context in this data or the warning of camouflaged radars, for example, is always useful for our safety.