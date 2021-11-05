In recent months, FromSoftware has been regularly sharing new details about Elden Ring, which has led many fans to think that the development of this ambitious new project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin was almost finished. But unfortunately, a few weeks ago we learned that Elden Ring was delayed until February 25, 2022, one month later than the previous date.

Although, although we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy Elden Ring, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish time) today, we will be able to see 15 minutes of gameplay, where the Elden Ring collector’s edition that has been leaked a few minutes ago through a Twitch ad, and that has been discovered by the Reddit user Koda12me.

The Elden Ring Collector’s Edition comes in an ornate box that includes a steelbook with the game’s logo, a 40-page hardcover art book, a digital soundtrack, the game, and the spectacular 10-inch figure of Malenia. Blade of Miquella.