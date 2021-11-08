Now that we are in the middle of the debate on electricity reform it is important to review why renewable energy is the fastest growing source of energy in the world and how we can use it to benefit the climate, the environment, the economy and social cohesion. Beyond the political debate, the convenience of free competition, the data is irrefutable. Clean energy is good for the planet and good for people.

Environmental benefits are an indispensable part of any consideration in the energy policy of any country. Renewable energy technologies are clean energy sources that have a much lower environmental impact than conventional energy technologies. They also have the extraordinary benefit that renewable energy will not run out. Never. Renewable energy – such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, biomass, and thermal energy stored in the earth’s crust – have the benefit of being available in one form or another almost everywhere.

Fossil fuels like oil, coal, and natural gas, by contrast, are only available in finite quantities. They will eventually run out. The positive impact of renewable energy on employment and economic development is also irrefutable. Most renewable energy investments are spent on materials and labor to build and maintain facilities in their communities. These investments are generally spent within the same countries, often in the same state, and often in the same city. This means that whatever the economic spill of energy is left in our country to create jobs and feed local economies.

As we know, today the world still relies heavily on fossil fuels and even continues to subsidize them. Approximately 80% of energy consumption worldwide comes from fossil fuels. However, in the electricity production sector, since 2011 practically all investments worldwide have been in the production of electricity from renewable sources. The opposite of what the proposed energy reform seeks to do. According to REN21, the global clean energy organization, renewable energy had another record year in 2020, as installed power capacity grew by more than 256 gigawatts (GW), the largest increase in its history. More than 29% of our electricity globally now comes from renewable energy and this will continue to grow. The world trend is indisputable.

The reality is that renewable energy is providing affordable electricity in our country right now, and it can help stabilize energy prices in the future. Although renewable facilities require significant initial investments to build, they operate in the long term at very low cost. As a result, renewable energy prices are very stable over time. Furthermore, the costs of renewable energy technologies have steadily declined and are projected to decline further.

For example, the average price to install solar power fell by more than 100 percent between 2010 and 2019. The cost of generating electricity from wind power fell by 96 percent between 2009 and 2019. These costs will decline further to as markets mature and companies increasingly take advantage of economies of scale. Now is the time to lead our country towards modernity, towards new and innovative energy sources. Not only is it good for the economy and for job creation, it is also good for our planet.

* President of the COPARMEX Diffusion Committee

@ LuisEDuran2

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.