V for Vendetta It is one of the works that has left the greatest impact on its readers since the 1980s. Alan Moore and David Lloyd they manage to portray, one of the dialogues of V in the vignettes, which is remembered every November 5th in social networks.

Why is this date important? What is the meaning of five of November? If you are still not very familiar with the plot that in 1988 presented us DC Comics, and subsequently DC BlackDon’t worry, here we explain the relevance of this day.

What happened on November 5 in V for Vendetta?

It all dates back to 1605 in England, the year in which a plot to assassinate the king james i, as well as a large part of the aristocratic class in the event that would mark the opening of the State.

English Catholics and the British crown had big differences at the time. The Queen Elizabeth I prohibited Catholics from attending Mass and forced them to attend Church of England Offices, actions with which the Pope Pius V excommunicated the English monarch.

With the tense atmosphere, a group of Protestant Catholics planned to end part of the monarchy at the Opening of the State. Among the conspirators was Guy Fawkes, the man whose face served as the inspiration for the mask he wears V, as a symbol of the struggle of anarchy against fascism.

With experience in the Spanish army, Fawkes He was in charge of the strategic aspects, to plant 900 kilos of gunpowder, which would blow up the Palace of Westminster on November 5, 1605, the day of the Opening of the State.

Thomas Knyvett, guardian of the Palace, discovered and thwarted the plan of Fawkes. The ex-military man was captured and sentenced to die at the stake.

Since then, as a way of paying tribute to his memory, the night of Guy Fawkes every November 5, where this poem is recited:

Remember remember the fifth of November, The plan of gunpowder and betrayal I don’t know any reason So that the treachery of gunpowder It must never be forgotten.

V for Vendetta, a shocking and powerful story about the loss of freedom and identity in a totalitarian world and terrifying in its realism, it remains one of the greatest achievements in the comic book medium and as a work that defined the careers of Alan moore and David lloyd.

Set in an imaginary England of the future that has surrendered to fascism, this groundbreaking story captures both the suffocating nature of life within an authoritarian state and the redemptive power of the human spirit that is revealed against it.

Built with brilliant clarity and intelligence, V for Vendetta it presents unmatched depth in its characters and verisimilitude in its steadfast account of oppression and resistance.

