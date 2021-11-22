A few days ago I was talking to my son just before he fell asleep (we have an important difference in the Time Zone) and he told me that he felt anxiety and that he had to consolidate the dream because he was thinking about the result of a university exam that They would deliver the next day, as I wasn’t sure what grade I would get.

At that moment it occurred to me to tell him, or rather to ask him if he believed that staying concerned thinking about the result would help him modify it, or if instead, those hours of sleep that he was losing would influence in some way what the teacher would tell him. the next day. He began to laugh and told me that he was right, that it was not worth losing sleep because of something that he could not change or whose solution would not be provided in that insomniac time, he thanked me and good night.

Like my son, many people of all ages lose hours of sleep thinking about problems or situations that stress them in some way, and this situation was not alien to me either. I remember that when I had some important problem I could not sleep thinking about it, until one day a person who has become a kind of counselor told me that the tired brain could not generate solutions, that a fresh and rested mind was the fundamental key to be able to create and innovate. Obviously it is something we all know, but until someone else tells us, we do not take it into account.

Sleeping well is one of the keys to achieving both work and personal success. Organizations expect their workers to be aware of any problems that may arise and for this they look for a person who is productive and acts responsibly.

There are studies that show that good sleep is beneficial for health, because it improves different brain functions. If you are rested, your creativity and ability to innovate will increase, it will allow your work to be effective, your mood will be much better, you will feel awake and it will help your work results to be more effective.

In recent years we have seen with concern how sleep disorders continue to increase in Latin America, the most alarming thing about this is that many people do not even know they suffer from it, which implies a risk to public health due to its incidence in sleep. development of chronic diseases, an impact on the quality of life, which in turn affects the economy and productivity of the population.

An annual sleep survey conducted by Philips found that on average 75% of respondents in Latin America suffer from some conditions that affect their sleep such as insomnia, snoring, apnea, restless legs syndrome and although today there is already an awareness that the Food and exercise are essential for a better quality of life, sleep is still not considered as such.

Sleep is cited as having the greatest impact on general health and well-being in Brazil (68%) and Argentina (54%). However, on average, people feel more guilt for not exercising (52%) than for maintaining good sleeping habits (35%). This turns out to be an indicator of the need for people to understand the importance of maintaining a proper sleep routine in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

For your work and for the work projects you want to achieve, sleeping well can bring you great benefits such as:

You will have more energy: Among the benefits of sleeping several hours a day is energy. A good night’s sleep will get you to work with recharged batteries, putting aside recurring tiredness and fatigue.

Improve creativity: Good rest improves your creative spirit and your ability to solve problems. These characteristics are essential for all jobs, but especially if you have a business or have the dream of promoting a new work project.

Help in labor relations: In the world of work, there is the importance of contributing to a good work environment. Lack of sleep is often also associated with being uninterested and in a bad mood. A good rest will give you encouragement and a good attitude to socialize, it will also provide you with the energy to carry out activities after work, create friendships and good work relationships.

Organization at work: Giving importance to the hours of sleep and having a regular rest schedule will help you start the working days in an organized way, without problems and avoiding the complications associated with excess traffic and stress.

The benefits of sleeping and having a healthy life plan will be key to your professional growth in the world of work or if you want to start a successful business, and if you are one of those people who find it difficult to fall asleep, there are currently natural remedies that They help you with it, without causing dependency or side effects.