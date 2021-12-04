The 2020 pandemic and the global liquidity policy that central banks applied to alleviate its effects leaves us in an inflationary scenario in dollars that can already be seen in US inflation rates (Reuters)

A correction of the major macroeconomic imbalances lies ahead, which will have economic, political and social costs. But also on the international scene there are threats that can accelerate these corrections and those costs.

The Federal Reserve of the United States lowered the interest rate to 0% per year in 2008 to face the crisis of subprime mortgages. The measure was effective in contributing to the recovery of the American economy, but again, as happened between 2001 and 2004, the interest rate was too low for too long. In 2016 they proposed to raise the rate, but economic growth was so weak that they decided to reverse the decision. The 2020 pandemic and the global liquidity policy that central banks applied to alleviate its effects leaves us in an inflationary scenario in dollars that can already be seen in US inflation rates.

Some analysts were quick to claim that the 6% inflation rate was transitory, but now the market is beginning to understand that this may not be the case.

The United States begins to discuss the acceleration of “tapering”, a concept that refers to the withdrawal or retreat of the stimulus policies that in this latest 2020 crisis helped to alleviate the new effects of quarantine restrictions.

The truth is that if the Fed raises rates, emerging economies will suffer an external shock as has been seen on so many occasions , and this could be the beginning of a new global economic crisis.

To begin with, emerging economies will have an outflow of capital that will seek the highest interest rate in the United States. This Capital outflow – one might think – would not affect Argentina so much, since it is an economy closed to these flows, but the weakening of our neighbors – many more open to them – and also the blow to the Chinese economy would imply a shock in our exports, and in the income of foreign currency.

Another aspect is that of debt. Negotiating with creditors like the IMF in a liquidity context is not the same as doing it when interest rates are rising. With the acceleration of tapering, the possibility of an Argentine default is greater.

In default, without access to external credit, with fewer dollars for exports, it becomes difficult to sustain imports, which it opens up a new scenario for the exchange rate jump, which would be a logical manifestation of the shortage of foreign exchange.

A jump in the exchange rate would, in turn, help accelerate inflation, which may promote lower demand for pesos, and further accelerate the rise in prices.

For such a weakened Argentine economy, it could be a shock that accelerates the logical manifestation of the existing imbalances.

What to do in this scenario? Accelerate pending reforms.

1. Argentina must ensure fiscal balance in the 2022 Budget, and even make the effort to reach some points of fiscal surplus that allows it to start paying debt commitments.

2. Also important agree with the IMF, which requires a credible economic plan that guides us towards macroeconomic balances. Avoiding default is essential to continue the recovery of economic activity that began in the second half of 2020.

3. With fiscal balance, the Treasury no longer requires the Central Bank to assist it by monetizing the deficit. That’s him initiation of a stabilization plan, but it would help to change the organic load to ensure independence to the monetary authority in its functions in the medium and long term. The Central Bank must prioritize price stability, and abandon the idea of ​​promoting growth, which it clearly has not achieved in its long history. Many bills can be put on the street, but that does not mean that money is being introduced .

Four. It is essential to advance in a flexibilization of labor legislation, which today is clearly contradictory to the need to create jobs. Companies need to take on workers, but the conditions imply high costs and risks that must be reduced.

5. Of course there are other measures as important as urgent that should also be incorporated into a comprehensive plan, such as the reform of the State, the policy of economic opening or the pension and tax reform .

In short, a local and international diagnosis like the one we are facing requires a comprehensive plan to address these imbalances and risks that are now conspicuous by their absence.

