A iMac high performance with Apple Silicon, with larger screen and new design, possibly the replacement to the iMac Pro, it would be launched in 2022 and not throughout 2021, according to a new report.

Has been published by Dylandkt, who ensures that we do not expect the new desktop computer for the fourth quarter of this year together with the Macbook pro with processor M1X since “Apple does not want the attention to be diluted between several products, and space the exit of new models,” he explained.

It is expected that Manzana launch a new Macbook pro 14 and 16-inch models completely redesigned during the fourth quarter of 2021. This would have a new processor even more powerful than the M1, designed by the company. The report is aligned with Mark Gurman, who also expects a more powerful iMac, bigger screen and new design.

Future product reports from Manzana published by Dylandkt they have been quite accurate in recent months. He anticipated the release of an iPad Pro with an M1 processor about five months before its launch, also the release of a 24-inch iMac with an M1 processor and not with a more powerful processor.

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay’s in product releases have led to this timetable. – Dylan (@dylandkt) July 23, 2021

The return of the iMac Pro, but with an Apple processor?

iMac Pro in a home recording studio / Photo by: JC Gellidon

Manzana announced the iMac Pro on the WWDC It was released in 2017 and released in December 2017. It was the most powerful iMac at the time, with a 10-, 14- or 18-core Intel Xeon processor, 5K display, and EEC memory. In March 2019, an update was released with a Radeon Vega 64X graphics processor and the possibility of updating up to 256 GB of RAM.

The iMac Pro was launched due to delays of a new Mac Pro and the need to offer high-performance equipment for professionals. Recall that the second-generation Mac Pro (cylindrical shape) put on sale in 2013 was a failure due to its high price and few expansion options. That’s why Apple stopped updating it while they were working on a new team, which finally arrived in 2019.

Following the release of the new third-generation Mac Pro, Manzana put development of the iMac Pro on hold. It was finally discontinued on March 5, 2021 and removed from the company’s online store on March 19, 2021.