The appeal that Televisa undertook refers to the measures issued by the IFT in 2017 that implied modifications, such as the sharing of infrastructure, which forced the television station to provide signal broadcasting services in infrastructure that it does not use in areas where competition does not have .

Requirements were also added to Televisa for the provision of advertising services and, particularly, to telecommunications companies.

Although these measures of preponderance of 2017 did not come into operation, Televisa currently operates under those applied in 2014, among which are sharing infrastructure, delivering to the IFT the terms and conditions of its advertising transmission services and the prohibition to acquire in exclusive transmission rights for any place within Mexico.

The experts of the broadcasting sector consider that, as the sector is currently, no further measures are necessary, since the tenders that the IFT has made for spectrum for television have caused more competition with the arrival of new television channels , like Imagen TV and La Octava TV.

“The broadcasting sector has a very different dynamic from that of telecommunications and beyond reviewing every two years to see if more measures are required or not, one of the strongest measures to bring more competition is the tender for spectrum for tele . And in that, the IFT has been successful, what has been pursued a long time ago by new television channels, ”says Jesús Romo, director of the consulting firm Telconomía.

Jorge Bravo, president of Amedi, considered that an asymmetric measure that could help this sector is to allow entry to Telmex. “The best and most effective measure of preponderance would be to open the restricted television market to Telmex, thereby injecting competition and thereby achieving tariff reductions. There is no more efficient and regulatory measure than opening up competition ”, he points out.

The IFT has not given a specific percentage of how much market Grupo Televisa currently has in the entire broadcasting sector.

Complex to issue measures for substantial power in pay TV

In 2020, the IFT declared Televisa with substantial power in restricted television as it predominates in 35 markets in the country, which have not been specified, which have not been counteracted by its competitors. According to data from the regulator, as of November 2020, Televisa has a 64.4% market share in television

Megacable is another company that a few weeks ago was declared with substantial power in pay television in nine municipalities in five states of the country. Currently, the company managed by Enrique Yamuni has a market share of 16.5%.

More than a year after declaring Televisa with substantial power, the telecommunications regulatory body has not issued measures and now it must do so for Megacable.

It should be remembered that the IFT considers a company with substantial power when it has a high market share in certain specific regions, known as relevant markets, and where the other participants do not have the same capacity to exert a counterweight in those regions.

Adolfo Cuevas explained that due to the complexity that the IFT has represented in issuing regulatory measures for competition in markets where Televisa predominates, the Institute requested the help of an international consultant.

“There is not much international experience on measures to providers of restricted television services, so I instructed the Regulatory Policy Unit with the support of the Economic Competition Unit to hire an international consultant to strengthen the decision of the measures” Cuevas said.

The consultant will help the IFT to choose a set of measures that will help solve real competition problems and improve market conditions.

Romo details that, when a company has substantial power, it can influence the setting of prices for restricted television services, which affects users by not having other options. In addition, the fact that there are preponderant companies in certain markets disinhibits the entry of new players.