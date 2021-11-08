Grupo Prisa corroborated the movement, ensuring that since July 2, when Grupo Coral obtained the shares of Televisa with the help of Teresa Pasini (Cabal Peniche’s wife) through the company Nuncio Accipiens, Samantha del Valle and Rosa María Rubio Aleman Magnani had transferred his shares in favor of a trust. And that is why he requested information about this entity.

Some time after the shares were transferred to the trust, created in Banco Afirme, they passed into the hands of businessman Cabal Peniche, who requested a loan of 695 million pesos from Crédito Real to buy the participation of Radiópolis.

On October 18, it was reported that the businessman transferred his shares to the financing company, in exchange for him and Pasini not going to prison for fraud in contracting the loan.

The sources consulted indicate that, in the face of so many changes in the owners of the 50% stake in Radiopolis and without being notified of these movements, the Institute in charge of Adolfo Cuevas should already take a frontal part in the matter, because currently it is not known who is the The ‘real’ owner of the shares, despite the fact that Crédito Real assures that he is the owner.

“With everything that happened from the change of share control, the Institute did not want to see or do anything. Here, in fact, it was possible to revoke the concessions. When you don’t have this type of information [de quién es el dueño] and they are subject to authorization and do not comply with it, you can go to this extreme, “says the source.

Michel Hernández Tafoya, CEO of Observatel, also warns that companies that are concessionaires have the obligation to notify their shareholder changes to the Institute, as they are subject to its regulation.

The specter of the fine could be there, says a broadcasting attorney who asked not to be cited. “Yes, they could be entitled to a sanction, but I believe that the nullity of the actions would be only when it was a concentration that was not authorized by the IFT. But since the Alemán family, Cabal Peniche and Crédito Real are not broadcasting operators, I don’t think they would fall into an illicit concentration, ”he says.

Expansion It asked the IFT for information on whether Cabal Peniche notified it of the delivery of its stake in Radiópolis to Crédito Real, but the regulator did not issue a response. Neither Crédito Real or Prisa have responded to an interview request.

Despite the shareholder changes of Radiópolis, the broadcaster, which operates stations such as Los 40, K-Buena and W Radio, has not undergone changes in its programming in its workforce.