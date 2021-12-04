The conciliator will have to submit bimonthly to the telecommunications regulator the reports of work and activities carried out in Altán Redes, as well as present a final report on its management, within the framework of the commercial bankruptcy procedure, and the information and documentation that is required. required at any time by the Plenary of the IFT.

On November 16, the company chaired by Salvador Álvarez declared bankruptcy and, a week later, the Federal Telecommunications Institute was notified of the procedure to appoint the conciliator.

Altán Redes is in charge of deploying and operating the Red Compartida. Currently, the company has 4.6 million users in Mexico and has more than 100 virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) in its network. In addition, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos, the federal government’s flagship project to close the digital divide, has supported all the efforts of this network to reach remote areas. Its financial debt, of more than 17,000 million pesos, has led the company to have to postpone its national coverage goal of 92.2% in 2024 until 2028. Among the creditors with whom Altán Redes owes are Nokia and Huawei.

What is the role of a conciliator in a commercial bankruptcy?

The role of the conciliator in the commercial bankruptcy of Altán Redes will be fundamental to achieve the financial restructuring of the company. This figure will be in charge of proposing the recognition of the credits of each of the creditors, that is, how much each one has invested in the company, in order to determine the total debt that the company has.

Among the functions of a conciliator is also the adjustment of the debt of the company he represents. To do this, they review how much capital they have in the box, the assets and, based on that analysis, the conciliator and the company design a payment proposal to negotiate with their creditors.

In addition, the bankruptcy conciliator will determine which are the assets that will be part of the bankruptcy mass that will be used as a guarantee of payment, in the event that an agreement is not reached. The assets would include the base stations and towers, the clients of the virtual mobile operators and the Red Compartida concession itself.