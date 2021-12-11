“The basic issue is whether or not the provision of restricted television services by Claro TV is an indirect exploitation, which is prohibited by Telmex [por su concesión]”Cuevas specified. “There is the point where companies of the predominant economic agent are left out, such as Claro TV, which do not hang on Telmex. And that particular company is not subject to the restrictions, because it was not declared on the list of the preponderant economic agent. “

The president commissioner of the IFT warned that, although the study is finished, there is no precise date for the Plenary of the Institute to make a decision.