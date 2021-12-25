

Dec 25, 2021 at 08:01 CET



The female Barça closes the best year in its history with authentic record numbers. The Catalans have won 21 wins in 21 games at the start of the season, keeping their balance almost immaculate during the last calendar year: 52 of 56 possible victories. A year in which it has risen with a historic treble.The four punctures came with two draws, one with PSG in the Champions League and the other with Atlético in the Super Cup, where the rojiblancas ended up winning on penalties, and two defeats against Atleti in the league and against Manchester City, also in the European competition.

Jonathan Giráldez’s are a real steamroller. In 21 games they have played so far this season, they have managed to pierce up to 110 times the rival goals. An almost unmatched average of goals, with more than five goals per game.

A team full of stars

Barça has not only obtained all the collective awards, but it has also won all the individual awards. Barça dominated the last UEFA Awards with the better goalkeeper (Cloths), defender (Paredes), midfielder (Alexia) and forward (Jenni Hermoso), plus the distinctions Alexia as Best Player of the Year for UEFA and Ballon d’Or.

Removing the goalkeepers (Paños, Coll and Font), they have only remained to mark the defenses Mapi León and Andrea Pereira, in addition to the injured Falcón. Barça closes a dreamy year, with its sights set on a 2022 with high expectations.