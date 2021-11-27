The iconic Renault 4 returns in the form of a flying car and is called AIR4

The Renault 4, launched by the French brand in 1961, turns 60 in 2021 and, to continue the celebrations, Renault has decided to create a new model, which combines futurism and nostalgia, with the announcement of the AIR4, that It is the return of the mythical hatchback, but in its version of a flying car.

To make it happen, Renault partnered with Miami-based design firm The Arsenale to create a large, board-friendly drone with a design that is an updated and reinvented version of the original Renault body. Four.

“AIR4 is a symbol of independence and freedom, born of the realization that traffic is getting worse, lives are coming to a standstill and the world above us is unhindered, “Renault wrote in a statement.

The body of the AIR4 is constructed entirely of carbon fiber, which reduces weight and increases the rigidity of the structure to withstand stresses during flight. To work, integrates a 22,000 mAh battery (no voltage) that produces 90,000 mAh of total power.

To allow the driver to enter the cockpit, the body is raised completely from back to front. And to fly is equipped with four double propellers, one in each corner of the cabin, which are responsible for boosting the body.

The AIR4 can reach a maximum horizontal speed of 94 km / h with a 45 ° bank during flight, and can reach 70 ° maximum inclination. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 700 meters, with a maximum take-off speed of 14 m / s (limited to 4 m / s for safety reasons), reaches up to 58 m / h in flight and 3 m / s in landing speed.

The French company launched the Renault 4 in 1961, with a 603cc engine, and presented it as a fun and inexpensive vehicle to operate. It sold more than 8 million vehicles of this model, during 30 years, in 100 countries, with the latest version produced in 1992. Renault announced plans to revive it with the Renault 4ever EV electric vehicle, due to arrive in 2025So this classic car still has a story to go.