There are certain identifying elements, and something feared in Windows. One of them is the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) which will soon return to Windows. Windows 11 changed the blue screen to a black screen, but the company will return to its blue color gamut. Windows 11 build 22000.346 made headlines for bringing Microsoft’s controversial emojis to the Release Preview and Beta channels, but it also included the switch to BSoD.

Windows 11 goes from black to blue for your screenshot

“We change the color of the screen to blue when a device stops working or there is a stop error like in previous versions of Windows”, it reads in the registry of changes from Windows 11 build 22000.346.

The BSoD is a familiar error screen that appears when Windows encounters certain problems. There is even a subreddit dedicated to sharing examples of said screenshot in public places.

This change to screenshot of death and other changes from build 22000.346 are currently in in testing on the Release Preview and Beta channels of the Windows Insider program. Assuming there is no problem, the BSoD should return to Windows in the near future.

Microsoft seems to be a huge fan of the color blue. In debating how to make the Windows 11 logo feel closer to Microsoft’s identity, the company’s design team decided to make it blue. “How could we try to bring Windows and Microsoft closer together?” Asked a member of the Microsoft design team in a video. “So we looked at the Microsoft logo and turned it blue”.

So, if you thought that you had gotten rid of the classic Windows 11 error screenshot, know that it is not like that. In the coming weeks it will be available in your teams to give a touch of color to the problems that may arise.