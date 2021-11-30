Nov 30, 2021 at 09:25 CET

EP

The Ibex 35 has started the session on Tuesday with a fall of 1.56%, which has led the selective to stand at 8,323.1 integers at 9:01 am, in a day in which investors will be pending Inditex after announcing that Marta Ortega will be his new president from April 1 to replace Pablo Isla.

After knowing the relief in the group founded by Amancio Ortega, the actions of the group began the session with a drop of more than 5%, until being exchanged at a price of 28.21 euros.

Apart from Inditex, the protagonist of this day, the market is still attentive to the evolution of the new omicron variant in a context marked by doubts and uncertainty about the efficacy of vaccines against this new strain of Covid-19.

In the early stages of this Tuesday’s session, together with Inditex, ArcelorMittal (-3.94%), IAG (-3.35%), Repsol (-2.49%), Amadeus (-2.33) were listed in red. %), Mapfre (-2.08%) and Caixabank (-0.87%), while Iberdrola (+ 0.63%), Red Eléctrica (+ 0.57%) and Enagás ( + 0.25%).

The rest of european bags They woke up with falls of over 1% in the case of Frankfurt, London and Paris.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of oil Brent quality, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 71 dollars, after falling 2%, while Texas stood at 68 dollars, after falling 2%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1334 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.410%.