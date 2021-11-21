The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is the new HyperX mouse that, in addition to innovating in its honeycomb design, also helps reduce weight and improves our physical well-being. Know the details in this note!

There are some changes in the advancement of technology that often go unnoticed, either because they are small or because they may seem like simple changes. However, the new HypreX mouse, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, brings us a new and innovative honeycomb design that in addition to reducing its weight also helps us improve our physical well-being.

Surely our brain has certain actions so assimilated that we never think of it this way, but there are games that require quite a particular effort from our wrist. We do it without thinking, but if we play, for example, Valorant or any FPS, the rapid movement of our hand, and going from one place to another in milliseconds, or even the movement of lifting the mouse and lowering it again in another sector repeatedly to rotate faster, are all movement that, in the over time, they affect our wrist.

That’s why, contrary to popular belief that the heavier a mouse, the better, the truth is that ultra-light mice like the HyperX Pulsefire Haste help to make the force that we must generate much less and, therefore, with less repercussions. Reducing the weight of the mouse becomes a beneficial issue, as weight is a contributing factor to repetitive stress injuries, such as carpal tunnel.

There are features in a mouse, which end up being “A matter of taste”. The number of buttons is relative to the type of game we are used to, for example, if we play an MMO, the more they are, the better. And surely, for someone who plays adventure games or survival horrors, the number of buttons ends up giving the same. This can also happen with the resolution of the mouse, with the DPI settings and so on. But your weight, which directly influences a physical and motor issue, ends up being a health issue in the long run.

That is why the use of ultra-light mouses such as the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, which weighs just 59 grams thanks to its perforated design (They are also called ultralight or honeycomb design). Inside the line Pulsefire, the HyperX Pulsefire Core it weighs about 87 grams, almost 30 grams of difference between one and the other and the difference is felt in long gaming sessions when we make the change from a common mouse, to one with these characteristics.

