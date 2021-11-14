They create a hydrogen truck that will debut at the Dakar in 2022. What are its main characteristics? Here are some of its keys.

In today’s mobility market, a variety of technology is being observed that aims to create a more sustainable product. The arrival of completely electric proposals has come from the hand of batteries much more efficient than those present in the past. However, options like hydrogen have become alternatives that stand out, above all, for having potential qualities yet to be exploited.

Their lack of investment is probably what has caused a lack of enthusiasm from the public. This has made it much more difficult to have options to develop in the future. Even more so when a large part of the ongoing projects are designed to improve technologies for batteries and electric motors. Be that as it may, who has said that hydrogen, among others, cannot have a great relevance in the coming years?

Among the examples that simplify this question, the presence of a new change that will be moved with this compound is striking. In addition, it is about a simple means of transport to load goods. We are facing a model that stands out, mainly, for serving the world of competition. The vehicle in question is in a final phase of development and will make its appearance for the Dakar in 2022. What can this product bring to the market?

As you well know, many of the novelties that have been introduced to the sector in recent years have been conditioned by its revenue in the racing world. The competition requires multi-million dollar investments and, of course, some of the results may have direct involvement in the general market. Will we be able to see some of these solutions with direct application in the industry? It is still too early to tell due to lack of resources.

Let’s see, therefore, how a hydrogen truck can be destined for the world of competition, why this alternative to the electric vehicle you can have a great commercial journey in the medium term and, above all, to what extent we are faced with a variant with the capacity to be a benchmark in the market. Here are the keys to this particular project.

One of the keys to this proposal lies mainly in the chassis. It is a platform that is designed to offer great performance to a range of products that will consist of 5 different truck models. Each of them will be designed to exercise a different kind of performance. All the options, however, will base their main distinction on having a team that will perform thanks to hydrogen. Now, what else stands out in this regard?

Among the keys to the technology it incorporates, the provision of 2 300 kW electric motors, a fuel cell capable of generating 380 kW continuous and a reserve battery with a total capacity of 82 kWh is striking. All this, working together, will allow this truck complete stages of several hundred kilometers per day. Now, are we facing a variant with great potential at a dynamic level? Here are his main records.

Taking into account its dimensions and tonnage, it should be noted how its maximum speed is limited to 140 km / h. This record is limited due to the demands of the test, so its performance can be higher under normal working conditions. This is A declaration of intentions on what may be the limits foreseen in a market that stands out for the benefit savings with the aim of increasing the autonomy cycles.

The hydrogen fuel cell as a benchmark and potential success

Several are the programs that have been carried out in recent years in this regard. One of the best known is the Toyota Mirai. This model was misunderstood, so it is important to analyze what were the causes of its null success in the market. Among others, it is worth noting the presence of an excessive price. Yes, its cost was measured in about 6 figures. All this, taking into account that, at a quality level, it did not offer any generalist model more than any other.

This raises a question. Can this technology be a benchmark in the market in the coming years? The proposal of this electric competition truck can be fundamental to demonstrate the potential that this product can have. Despite this, it is important to note that the Gaussin team You will compete by betting in a risky way. At the end of the day, we are facing one of the toughest tests in the motor world.

We will have to wait a few months to see how this project in question is progressing and, above all, why we are faced with a proposal that can mark a before and after in this competition. And you, can you imagine that the hydrogen fuel cell options begin to make sense in mobility? What would happen to the traditional electrical product?

