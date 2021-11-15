Major Chinese automakers have set their sights on hybrid technology with the aim of improving the efficiency levels of their internal combustion engine vehicles. Toyota and Honda must face local competition in a market that is beginning to look at the hybrid car with different eyes.

At present, the Chinese hybrid car market is clearly dominated by two Japanese manufacturers, Toyota and Honda. Throughout the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, approximately 414,000 hybrid vehicles were marketed in China. The aforementioned Japanese brands accounted for the bulk of these registrations. However, this Japanese duo is about to face local competition.

Chinese manufacturers are aware of the role that hybridization will play in the very short term in a market that currently has the 100% electric vehicle as a great bulwark of sustainable mobility. That is why the main giants of the Chinese automotive industry have launched all the machinery with the aim of snatching Toyota and Honda the respective market shares that they currently hold.

Toyota Wildlander, one of the hybrid cars marketed by Toyota in China

Chinese brands put the hybrid car in the spotlight

A significant amount of Chinese manufacturers have gone to work to bring to life a new generation of hybrid vehicles bearing the “Made in China” stamp. Geely, one of the most relevant manufacturers in the Asian country, has presented this week the hybrid technology that it will be implementing in its range of passenger cars.

An electrified powertrain that will use turbocharged 1.5 and 2.0-liter gasoline engines. Geely has also developed its own electric motors and transmissions for hybrid vehicles. The technology Geely has been working on can help reduce fuel consumption by more than 40%. The company also noted that it plans to launch more than 20 hybrid models in the next three years.

The premise established by Geely is clear. Become the leader of hybrid car sales in China. Now, we must also focus on Great wall. The largest Chinese manufacturer of SUVs and pick-ups, it became the first Chinese manufacturer to introduce hybrid technology at the end of last year. In this case, Great Wall points out that consumption can be reduced by between 35% and 50%. In the same way always with gasoline engines as the central axis of the powertrain.

Honda Odyssey Sport Hybrid, one of Honda’s hybrids available in China

The first Chinese hybrid cars are ready to storm the market

Great Wall began marketing its first hybrid car last September. A model that is being sold under the premium brand Dude with a starting price of around € 20,000. A model that uses a propulsion system composed of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with direct injection and which is accompanied by two electric motors. Declares an average consumption of 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers. Great Wall said it plans to install its hybrid technology across its entire product line.

It has also been just a few months since other major Chinese manufacturers, Chery and Changan, did the same by announcing their hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Stringent emissions regulations looming on the horizon are pushing manufacturers to not just go for the all-electric vehicle. Hybridization is key to keeping the internal combustion engine alive.