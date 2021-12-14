Humanoid robots have incorporated multiple solutions in recent years. Ascento Pro is a model that stands out for being able to climb stairs.

In recent years, robotic technology has improved in an incredible way thanks to the reception of millionaire investments. The greater investigation around artificial intelligence has allowed to enjoy novelties in the field of technology. So much so that, today, it is possible to enjoy robotic units with a certain resemblance to people. Even so, the truth is that there is a long way to go.

In this sense, humanoid robots, one of the branches with the greatest projection for the coming years, can be a great alternative to become a benchmark in the market. The best example of this is shown by Shopie, a model who, curiously, has become the first robot in having their own identity. However, body movements is not one of its great faculties, since it does not have the ability to move sustainably.

In a sense, copying the movements of a human being is not an easy task. Therefore, it may be necessary to look for other alternatives to implement them in the short and medium term. Perhaps the best solution on the road is the installation of wheels the size of those offered in the bicycle market to be able to execute fast and precise movements. Also, why not take advantage of this type of technology to create a valid proposal for all types of terrain?

Ascento Pro is a robot that comes to demonstrate how continuous improvement in a project it can lead to the installation of conventional technology. The objective is clear, since it is intended to develop a solution based mainly on good sense. Thanks to the incorporation of a simple movement system, this curious robot is capable of circulating on all types of terrain. Not to mention obstacles and slopes! You can easily cycle through multiple.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the qualities of the technology it incorporates, why it is a differential proposal in the field of travel, why this type of robotics has potential in the market and, above all, to what extent the installation of this rudimentary technology is feasible. Here are some of the keys that this model offers in this regard.

Ascento Pro, a differential proposal to grow in the market

Several are the priorities that were outlined at the beginning of its development. The first is directly related to balance. To the have a pair of tires As the only source of contact with the ground, the technology it incorporates stands out, above all, for having a continuous smooth rocking. Thanks to this, it is possible to enjoy a technology with great potential to set the bases of the movements. Well, how do you think this solution works?

As can be seen in the previous images, its technology at the software level has been implemented to offer great performance. However, the most curious thing he is is capable of offer is the relative ease it has to climb steps. Thanks to complete equipment and the technique, once again, of balancing, he manages to propel himself to climb the necessary distance to complete the stairs. It is a different, but effective solution.

It is important to bear in mind that it is a technology that stands out, mainly, for having first-rate equipment. In the end, has a LiDAR sensor, as well as cameras specially designed for the detection of obstacles. The switchboard is the body that is in charge of reading all this information, being able to offer an action response in each specific situation.

An autonomy that demonstrates the potential that this robot can offer

Based on the information offered by the specialized portal New Atlas, this robot has a special program to be able to be loaded autonomously. After reach a certain battery levelIn a completely autonomous way, you will be able to leave what you are doing to go to the place where the charging process is carried out. With just a charging period of 1.5 hours, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of full autonomy.

Its maximum speed is 12 km / h, which shows to what extent we are faced with a proposal with performance skills. Its differentiation lies, above all, in the incorporation of 2 tires of the size that, traditionally, have been linked to the bicycle.

Well, can it have any practical application in the real world? The truth is that yes. The establishment of surveillance functions will allow a security company to monitor the situation completely autonomously. We will have to wait a while yet to see if this proposal can be launched on the market or if, on the contrary, it is too early to see it on the market.

