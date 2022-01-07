The Human Rights Foundation announced Tuesday that it intends to distribute 425 million satoshis, the smallest divisible unit of a Bitcoin, to various contributors as part of its current Bitcoin Development Fund.

Released in May 2020, The Bitcoin Development Fund is primarily focused on improving the privacy, usability and security of the Bitcoin network. The foundation said it will focus on this particular round of grants in expanding Bitcoin’s education and translation, as well as developing the Bitcoin core, lightning, and the wallet.

According to the organization’s press release, it will split these grants among multiple recipients, including developers Jarol Rodríguez, Farida Nabourema, Roya Mahboob, Anita Posch, and Meron Estefanos. Several projects will also receive a grant from the foundation, including the Bitcoin Sparrow wallet, Boltz Exchange, the Summer of Bitcoin internship program, the Blockchain Exonumia translation team, and the Blockchain Commons development group.

The organization also noted that it had given special thanks to the holding companies CMS, to the Gemini Opportunity Fund already Jameson lopp for their contributions.

As early as January 2021, the Human Rights Foundation made headlines when urged Time magazine readers not to demonize Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. At the time, the Foundation’s chief strategy officer, Alex Gladstein, said:

“Bitcoin is neutral like cash, and cannot discriminate between good and bad […] Some extremists use these tools. They also use mobile phones, email and the Internet. “

The executive continued to warn that Turning away from burgeoning financial tools like Bitcoin could lead to an increased police state in America fueled by “mass surveillance to fight extremism.”

