In October 2018, just two months after its launch, the Solar Parker probe became the closest human-made object to Sun. It was a record that she herself has been breaking over and over again with new approaches, closer and closer to the star king. However, in April of this year it was completely surpassed by entering fully into the solar corona.

Although this great milestone occurred eight months ago, it has not been until now that the scientists behind it have made it known in a study published in Physical Review Letters.

In it, in addition, they tell the data that the solar probe has sent to Earth and how they will help us to get to know the sun better. But not only that, because this knowledge will help us better understand the rules that govern the rest of the stars of the universe. All of this has only just begun, as Parker is planned to make new approaches in the years that remain on the job. But, for now, the NASA scientists They already have a lot of information to start investigating the mysteries of the star that warms us.

The mysteries of the Sun and the solar corona

The Sun, as a good star king, is surrounded by a crown more than a million kilometers long.

It is composed of plasma. That is, matter in a state of aggregation that is neither liquid, nor solid, nor gaseous. And although at first it is not visible from Earth, we can see it around the Sun during an eclipse.

The solar corona is seen from Earth during solar eclipses

The solar corona has a very low density, 1 billion times lower than that of the Earth’s atmosphere, and a very high temperature, higher than million degrees centigrade. We could think that it is the effect of its proximity to the solar surface, but not really, since it is only at 5,800ºC. Therefore, there must be another reason. It is believed that it may be related to the magnetic field of the star king, but it is not safe.

Another interesting fact related to the crown is the presence of solar winds, which are streams of charged particles that are released from it.

To know the nature of all these phenomena, it would be interesting to be able to enter the Alfvén critical surface. This is the point that delimits the solar surface, since in it gravity and magnetic fields are too weak to contain the plasma. Thus, if we want to know more about the mysteries of our Sun, from its crown and beyond it, it would be interesting to get to that critical surface. The downside is that this is not easy, for obvious reasons.

That is why the Sola Parker probe was designed with a high-tech heat shielding, aimed at being able to enter this hostile environment. It took three years to verify that, indeed, it would be able to do so. But this has only just begun.

Source: NASA

What the Solar Parker probe will tell us

If all goes well, the mission started in 2018 will last 7 years, during which the Solar Parker probe will perform up to 28 approaches to the Sun, also known as perihelion. In each of them he will send very important information about our star to NASA scientists.

The mission is planned to last 7 years in total

April was the eighth of these perihelion, but actually the first to enter the solar corona. Now, how do we know that he actually got through it? The key, as explained in a NASA statement astrophysicist Nour raouafi, is in the data of the magnetic field and the solar wind. But also in pictures: “In fact, we can see the spacecraft flying through coronal structures that can be observed during a total solar eclipse ”.

This stay lasted about five hours, during which he measured the solar magnetic field fluctuations and took particle samples.

And for now, the analysis of all that data has already yielded interesting information. For example, magnetic conditions of the crown seemed to occur sporadically, which would suppose that the Alfvén critical surface it is wrinkled. This could be explained by something detected at lower depths. There, the Sola Parker probe encountered a magnetic structure known as pseudostreamer, in which the magnetic field was much more ordered and the particles no longer hit the spacecraft violently, as in other points of the solar corona. This structure was previously known, because it is seen arching from the Sun during solar eclipses. Now, scientists believe it could be behind the deformation of Alfvén’s critical surface, although the reasons are unclear.

Finally, in this first foray into the solar corona, the Solar Parker probe has investigated another phenomenon, known as switchbacks solar. These are Z-shaped kinks in the magnetic field associated with the solar wind. Although they have been known since the 90s, their origin is totally unknown. Now, however, this spacecraft has managed to detect it within the Sun’s atmosphere, so at least some of the changes that cause it could come from the lower solar corona.

All this might seem like the culmination of the Solar Parker probe, but the truth is that it still has many perihelion and, hopefully, many solved mysteries. At least we already know that his armor is capable of withstanding the brutal solar corona temperatures. It is a huge relief to begin with.