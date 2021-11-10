In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a watch to start doing sports, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is on sale with a discount of 80 euros and the Huawei FreeBuds 4i as a gift.

It is never too late to start playing sports and the best way to start is with the company of a smart watch. These accessories have become essential when it comes to doing any type of sport.

There are many brands and many options, Huawei is one of them, and the Asian firm has been launching different equipment on the market for several years to accompany users in their most sporting moments.



With more than a dozen sports activities, GPS, heart rate monitor and a week of autonomy, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is currently postulated as one of the best smartwatches on the market.

When choosing, many factors must be taken into account: practicality, type of sensors for measurement, design and, above all, price. Huawei has put on offer its Huawei Watch GT 2 with a discount that leaves it at only 169 euros and with the Huawei FreeBuds 4i as a gift.

The combination of a first-class smartwatch and noise-canceling headphones, as well as a more than respectable autonomy, are an offer that should not be missed.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a smart watch that has a sporty design and will not clash thanks to when combining it with any type of clothing or style of dressing.

Of course, the design is not the only striking thing about this watch. Inside are a series of sensors that allow exercises to be monitored in the most efficient and precise way. The processor in charge of managing all this is the Kirin A1.

With a powerful processor it can cope with any type of task. The most interesting thing is that with the Huawei Watch GT 2 it will not be necessary to remind the smartwatch that you are exercising.

The watch itself is capable of recognizing that an exercise session has started and what it will do is send a warning through the 1.39-inch screen with AMOLED technology. This ad shows your favorite sports.

By displaying sports in this way, you can easily and quickly choose the type of sport to start doing. Huawei TruSeen has been updated to improve the way of measurement so that it is both more accurate and more efficient.

In addition, it is not only the sports that are practiced dry that are measured. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is waterproof and withstands up to 5 atmospheres of pressure. Thus, at the time of swimming, the monitoring will be done normally.