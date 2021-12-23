Huawei ’s folding phone has just been officially announced and we can already have in great detail what components they have chosen for their first shell-type smartphone.

As you know a few days ago, Huawei escaped the Huawei P50 Pocket thanks to a teaser published on the Chinese social network called Weibo.

Since then the company has been filtering photos to generate expectation within the community And this morning they decided it was the perfect time to show everyone the phone.

In the presentation, Huawei has presented some other models but the Huawei P50 Pocket has remained for the end, since it was the undisputed protagonist of the day. And, without further ado, let’s go with the technical characteristics of the phone:

Huawei P50 Pocket Screen 6.9 “OLED panel | 2,790 x 1,188 pixel resolution | 21: 9 ratio | 120 Hz refresh Processor Snapdragon 888 4G | GPU Adreno 660 RAM 8 / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 Main Chambers 40 Mpx f / 1.8 PDAF main | 13 Mpx f / 2.2 wide angle | Hyperspectral 32 Mpx f / 1.8 Frontal camera 10.7 Mpx f / 2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh | 40W load Operating system HarmonyOS 2.0 Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 millimeters | Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 millimeters | 190 g Price 1,245 euros to change

As you can see, the phone has opted for very powerful specifications, where The Snapdragon 888 and the almost 7-inch OLED screen stand out.

The design, as we told you, is shell type. Or what is the same, it is the same design that we see in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, so in China there will surely be a battle between both models.

As for the rest of the characteristics we have a 1.04-inch mini-screen that can be enjoyed while the phone is closed, and which has the function of showing notifications of the phone without having to open it.

The Huawei P50 Pocket will come in two versions. One with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, and then a more expensive one with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of internal memory.

Finally I would touch explain why Huawei has opted for the Snapdragon 888 4G and the reason is none other than the veto it has from the United States to use anything that has to do with 5G, a field where until now they were the leaders of the sector.

The Huawei P50 Pocket will arrive with a price of 1,245 euros to change (8988 yuan) for its 8/256 GB version and the top-of-the-range version of 12/512 GB will reach 1,520 euros. At the moment we do not know if the phone will reach Europe.