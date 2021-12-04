Huawei reserves one last surprise before the end of the year, possibly with a first look at the long-awaited Huawei Mate V.

That it is the end of the year does not mean that we will not see the announcement of new mobile devices that could be available in the coming weeks, and one of the big announcements that are expected, in addition to the Xiaomi 12, is the advent of the next folding phone from Huawei, a Mate V that would be when falling.

And now a well-known leaker, via gizmochina, has brushed the hypothetical date of the announcement of the expected Huawei Mate V, the folding device that will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and that could be a reality this very December 23.

It is not the first time that we have rumors about the presentation of the Huawei Mate V, and it seems that one of its main characteristics is that it will debut a unique heat pipe that is designed for better heat dissipation process And that could be a quantum leap when it comes to smart folding.

Huawei seems to have a presentation event for this next December 23 where they hope to announce laptops, televisions, but also mobiles, and it seems that the Huawei Mate V could be the main highlight of this event.

In previous rumors it had been commented that this supposed Huawei Mate V would carry the Kirin 9000 processor, although there is still a lot of mystery about a device that could be presented during this event but would not reach the market until well into 2022.

It had recently been discovered that Huawei had started the production of new folding phones highlighting the manufacture of a new hinge for these phones that would be cheaper to manufacture, which could be reflected in the final price of the device.

As many events from other technology companies are promised before the end of the year, and that is that 2022 stands as one of the most exciting years in mobile phone launches.