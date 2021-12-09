If you are looking for original ideas to place under the Christmas tree this year, do not lose sight of them. The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick headphones They’re the coolest gift and we predict they’re going to blow it this Christmas. They have just gone on sale and arouse passions. Huawei, with them you have surpassed yourself. We will continue to love your smart glasses (that always), but this is a genius.





I will start this review saying that are the gadget prettiest I’ve ever seen in my whole life. It may sound exaggerated, but I’m being honest. No other tech firm has released something that has made me sigh so much. And I’m not the only one who thinks so, because everyone I have taught them to has given a little cry saying “What happened!”. It is.

Its design is wonderfully achieved. It looks like a signature lipstick destined to find a place among the most iconic red lipsticks. Its black steel case with gold details is reminiscent of those of Chanel, although its thickness is more similar to those of Guerlain. It would go unnoticed in any toiletry bag.



The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick compared to Chanel and Guerlain lipsticks

Besides being pretty, they are technologically powerful– Wireless, noise-canceling, and touch functions.

With two touches you can play / pause music and answer calls, sliding up or down increases or decreases the volume and with a long press the noise cancellation is activated or deactivated and calls are rejected.

As the Xataka experts explain, they are like the Huawei FreeBuds 4 but with a different design. And they are capable of recording 48KHz voice on some Huawei devices.





We have tested them and they are very comfortable and light. The sound quality is very good and although according to the company they have a latency of 90 milliseconds, it is hardly noticeable. When installing them on the mobile, they are detected very quickly (they appear as “HUAWEI Freebuds Lipstick”). Another minipoint. With all these benefits, it is impossible to resist loving them with a bow under the tree this Christmas. I already know several who have included them in their letter to the Magi.

Its price? 229 euros. A little more expensive than the FreeBuds 4, but cheaper than the AirPods Pro with engraving, for example. Of course, more beautiful than any other.

Technical characteristics

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Headphones: 41.4 x 16.8 x 18.5mm – 4.1 grams Case: 70 x 27.4 x 27.4 mm – 84.5 grams DIAPHRAGM UNIT 14.3 mm CONNECTION Bluetooth 5.2 Dual connection COMPATIBILITY iOS, Android BATTERY Headphones: 30 mAh Case: 410 mAh AUTONOMY Headphones: 2.5 hours with ANC Case: 14 hours with ANC CHARGING THE CASE USB type C (cable is included) ADDITIONAL FEATURES Active noise cancellation Gesture control IPX4 resistance Reduced latency Microphones Position sensor Noise cancellation on call technical characteristics

